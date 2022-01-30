Phoneum Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $83,259.07 and $122.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,925,819,715 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

