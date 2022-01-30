Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $871,894.22 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Phore has a total market cap of $871,894.22 and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00461986 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,022,882 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

