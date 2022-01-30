Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 9,326,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,255,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 13.09. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHUN. TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

