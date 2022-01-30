Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 5,973 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

