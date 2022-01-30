Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PGENY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 1,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

