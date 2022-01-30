Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $381,496.11 and $10,975.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

