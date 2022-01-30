Pillar (PLR) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $181,496.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00045271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00108323 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

