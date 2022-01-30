PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the December 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,406,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHK stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

