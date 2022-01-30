Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.22% of Pinterest worth $72,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

