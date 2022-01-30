Pirate Chain Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $140.48 million and approximately $170,239.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00253250 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00079095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00110072 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,897,255 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

