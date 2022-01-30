PIXEL Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $6,442.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,911.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $294.71 or 0.00777385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00239033 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars.

