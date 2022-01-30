Pizza 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $527,162.12 and approximately $31.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00053510 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00344378 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

