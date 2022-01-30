PlayDapp Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $278.19 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108238 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

