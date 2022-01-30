Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $74,765,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 266.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,284 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. raised their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.