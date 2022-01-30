Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PLRTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 56,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,952. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.