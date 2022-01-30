Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PLRTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 56,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,952. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
