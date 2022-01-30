POA (POA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $188.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.