Point Break Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,381.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.