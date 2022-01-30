Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Analysis

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Microvast and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.19%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50% Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56%

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Polar Power $9.03 million 3.78 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -5.56

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microvast beats Polar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

