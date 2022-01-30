Polkadex (PDEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $430,453.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Polkadex has a market cap of $35.31 million and $430,453.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $7.84 or 0.00021214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

