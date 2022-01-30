Polkalokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.0635 on Top Exchanges

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.63 million and $239,584.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.65 or 0.06771988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.29 or 0.99724197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

