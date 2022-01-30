PolkaWar Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $166,734.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.