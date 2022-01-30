Polker (PKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $876,109.00

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $4.66 million and $876,109.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.25 or 0.06796554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,485.58 or 0.99822702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052372 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.