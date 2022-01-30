Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Tops $30.32 on Top Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $30.32 or 0.00079798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $606,339.25 and approximately $2,097.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

