PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 22.3% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $81.56 million and $4.04 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107951 BTC.

About PolySwarm

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

