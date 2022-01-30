Ponoi II Management LLC Has $16.83 Million Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Ponoi II Management LLC lowered its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics makes up approximately 24.9% of Ponoi II Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ponoi II Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after acquiring an additional 269,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $787.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,796. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.