Ponoi Management LLC Has $16.83 Million Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Ponoi Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,701 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics comprises approximately 14.9% of Ponoi Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ponoi Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after acquiring an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,796. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

