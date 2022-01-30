Poolz Finance Market Cap Tops $13.92 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00012186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.