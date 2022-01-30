Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,647 shares of company stock worth $3,070,505. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,785,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

