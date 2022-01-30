Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

POAHY opened at $9.16 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

