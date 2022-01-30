Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
POAHY opened at $9.16 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
