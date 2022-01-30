Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.