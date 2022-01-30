Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 42% lower against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $28,805.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

