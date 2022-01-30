PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $22.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,911.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.95 or 0.06876490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00290151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.71 or 0.00777385 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00394699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00239033 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,292,186 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.