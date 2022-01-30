Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Power REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Power REIT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $61.88. 34,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,874. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $205.57 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.22. Power REIT has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $81.99.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

