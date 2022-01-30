PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $52,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

