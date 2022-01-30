PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,051,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.68 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.