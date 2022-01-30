Primas Price Tops $0.0217 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2.79 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00288464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.