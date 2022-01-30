Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 115,900 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $66,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

