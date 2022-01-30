Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 27,400 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 12.30% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $80,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

RYTM stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $346.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

