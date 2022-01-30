Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 2,900 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.44% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $78,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,309,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

TTWO opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.