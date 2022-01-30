Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 34,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.26% of Valero Energy worth $74,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

