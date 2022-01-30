Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 4,000 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.82% of Masonite International worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

