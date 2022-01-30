Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 55,700 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.