Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.21% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $69,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $293.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.72 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

