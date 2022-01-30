Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of DoorDash worth $40,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $103.67 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $818,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,688 shares of company stock valued at $114,189,807 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

