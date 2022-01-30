Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

