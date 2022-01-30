Primecap Management Co. CA Has $19.62 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,009,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,655,708. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

ZI stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 814.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.