Primecap Management Co. CA Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.48% of Ambarella worth $27,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

