Primecap Management Co. CA Has $35.07 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.06% of OSI Systems worth $35,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

