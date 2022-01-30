Primecap Management Co. CA Has $54.48 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.33% of Exact Sciences worth $54,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $70.18 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

