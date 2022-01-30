Primecap Management Co. CA Has $58.30 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.04% of Southwestern Energy worth $58,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

